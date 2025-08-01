Big change in Leeds United, Sunderland, Burnley, Brentford, Wolves, West Ham relegation odds amid fresh deals

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 1st Aug 2025, 14:04 BST

There have been big changes in the Premier League relegation odds as Leeds United approach the new campaign.

More big Premier League deals have been completed and there have been big changes in the relegation odds and predicted final table as Leeds United countdown to the new campaign.

Newly-promoted Leeds unveiled their seventh signing of the summer as the club prepared to fly back from their Germany training camp, giant Brazilian keeper Lucas Perri joining the Whites from Lyon.

The Whites hoped that another Brazilian in winger Igor Paixao would be next but the club were dealt a blow in their pursuit of the attacker as his club Feyenoord instead struck a deal with Marseille.

In the meantime, fellow Premier League new boys Sunderland announced another big signing with the arrival of former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka before recruiting a new goalkeeper in Robin Roefs.

But another of United’s new top-flight rivals lost a star keeper this week as James Trafford sealed a £27m move back to former club Manchester City. There’s no doubt that Sunderland have the week’s big winners of the side’s expected to be in the lower reaches of the division and it’s all led to changes in the relegation odds and the predicted final table based on those odds.

With key man having already left Brentford and Wolves, here is how the bookies see the final table finishing based on those odds.

Relegation odds: 1000-1.

1. 1st: Liverpool

Relegation odds: 1000-1. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Relegation odds: 1000-1.

2. 2nd: Arsenal

Relegation odds: 1000-1. | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 200-1 (with 14 firms).

3. 3rd: Newcastle United

Relegation odds: 200-1 (with 14 firms). | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 200-1 (with five firms).

4. 4th: Chelsea

Relegation odds: 200-1 (with five firms). | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 150-1.

5. 5th: Aston Villa

Relegation odds: 150-1. | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 40-1.

6. 6th: Tottenham Hotspur

Relegation odds: 40-1. | Getty Images

