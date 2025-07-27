Leeds United’s training camp in Germany is drawing a close - and two more friendlies now await before the club embark on their Premier League return.
Daniel Farke’s Whites began their pre-season friendlies with a goalless draw against Manchester United in Stockholm, after which the squad flew out to Germany for a training camp and two behind-closed-doors friendlies.
The first of those saw Leeds record a 4-1 victory against German third tier hosts SC Verl and the Whites followed that triumph with Saturday’s 3-2 success against second tier hosts SC Paderborn.
Sunday brings more training sessions and the squad will be back out on the grass at their team base in Harsewinkel on Monday morning before flying home.
The new season begins in just three weeks’ time but Leeds still have two more first team friendlies on the agenda and the club will also have a huge eye on the transfer window deadlines.
Here, as the squad prepare to come back home, we run through the remaining key dates of pre-season and then the new campaign itself including transfer window details.
