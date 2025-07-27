Leeds United pre-season and Premier League key dates with two more friendlies for fans

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 27th Jul 2025, 14:09 BST

Two more friendlies await before Leeds United begin the new Premier League campaign.

Leeds United’s training camp in Germany is drawing a close - and two more friendlies now await before the club embark on their Premier League return.

Daniel Farke’s Whites began their pre-season friendlies with a goalless draw against Manchester United in Stockholm, after which the squad flew out to Germany for a training camp and two behind-closed-doors friendlies.

The first of those saw Leeds record a 4-1 victory against German third tier hosts SC Verl and the Whites followed that triumph with Saturday’s 3-2 success against second tier hosts SC Paderborn.

Sunday brings more training sessions and the squad will be back out on the grass at their team base in Harsewinkel on Monday morning before flying home.

The new season begins in just three weeks’ time but Leeds still have two more first team friendlies on the agenda and the club will also have a huge eye on the transfer window deadlines.

Here, as the squad prepare to come back home, we run through the remaining key dates of pre-season and then the new campaign itself including transfer window details.

Saturday, August 2 (3pm kick-off at Elland Road).

1. Next pre season friendly for fans: Leeds United v Villarreal.

Saturday, August 2 (3pm kick-off at Elland Road). | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Saturday, August 9: Leeds United v AC Milan at Aviva Stadium in Dublin (3pm).

2. Final pre-season friendly: Leeds United v AC Milan.

Saturday, August 9: Leeds United v AC Milan at Aviva Stadium in Dublin (3pm). | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Monday, August 18: Leeds United v Everton (8pm kick-off).

3. New Premier League season first game

Monday, August 18: Leeds United v Everton (8pm kick-off). | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Saturday, August 23: Arsenal v Leeds United (now a 5.30pm kick-off for live coverage on Sky Sports).

4. First away game

Saturday, August 23: Arsenal v Leeds United (now a 5.30pm kick-off for live coverage on Sky Sports). | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Tuesday, August 26 or Wednesday, August 27.

5. Carabao Cup second round (Leeds enter in this round)

Tuesday, August 26 or Wednesday, August 27. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Saturday, August 30: Leeds United v Newcastle United (now a 5.30pm kick-off for live coverage on Sky Sports).

6. Final game before September international break

Saturday, August 30: Leeds United v Newcastle United (now a 5.30pm kick-off for live coverage on Sky Sports). | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueGermanyDaniel FarkeManchester United
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice