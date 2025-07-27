Leeds United’s training camp in Germany is drawing a close - and two more friendlies now await before the club embark on their Premier League return.

Daniel Farke’s Whites began their pre-season friendlies with a goalless draw against Manchester United in Stockholm, after which the squad flew out to Germany for a training camp and two behind-closed-doors friendlies.

Sunday brings more training sessions and the squad will be back out on the grass at their team base in Harsewinkel on Monday morning before flying home.

The new season begins in just three weeks’ time but Leeds still have two more first team friendlies on the agenda and the club will also have a huge eye on the transfer window deadlines.

Here, as the squad prepare to come back home, we run through the remaining key dates of pre-season and then the new campaign itself including transfer window details.

Next pre season friendly for fans: Leeds United v Villarreal. Saturday, August 2 (3pm kick-off at Elland Road).

Final pre-season friendly: Leeds United v AC Milan. Saturday, August 9: Leeds United v AC Milan at Aviva Stadium in Dublin (3pm).

New Premier League season first game Monday, August 18: Leeds United v Everton (8pm kick-off).

First away game Saturday, August 23: Arsenal v Leeds United (now a 5.30pm kick-off for live coverage on Sky Sports).

Carabao Cup second round (Leeds enter in this round) Tuesday, August 26 or Wednesday, August 27.