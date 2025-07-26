Leeds United played their second behind-closed-doors friendly in Germany on Saturday afternoon - but how did we rate the players?

Leeds began their pre-season friendlies with last weekend’s goalless draw against Manchester United in Stockholm, after which the squad flew on to Germany for a training camp and two behind-closed-doors friendlies.

The first of those presented itself on Tuesday afternoon as Daniel Farke’s side recorded a 4-1 victory against third tier German hosts SC Verl.

Four days later, the Whites took in their second and final behind-closed-doors friendly against second tier outfit Paderborn.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores.

1 . Karl Darlow 7 - Kept a clean sheet, made a couple of smart stops but gave away a corner by holding onto the ball too long. | LUFC Photo Sales

2 . Jayden Bogle 7 - Some of his customary footwork and quick passing to work Leeds out of pressure. Wasn't perfect with all of his work in possession. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Joe Rodon 8 - Solid first half, some important defensive work. Organised things. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Jaka Bijol 8 - Good in the air, defended well but stepped in to get involved in possession and passed it well. Lasted the full game. | LUFC Photo Sales

5 . Gabriel Gudmundsson 7 - Didn't get too many chances to get forward but created danger when he did. Recovered when the ball went in behind him and defended well. | Getty Images Photo Sales