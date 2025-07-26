Leeds United played their second behind-closed-doors friendly in Germany on Saturday afternoon - but how did we rate the players?
Leeds began their pre-season friendlies with last weekend’s goalless draw against Manchester United in Stockholm, after which the squad flew on to Germany for a training camp and two behind-closed-doors friendlies.
The first of those presented itself on Tuesday afternoon as Daniel Farke’s side recorded a 4-1 victory against third tier German hosts SC Verl.
Four days later, the Whites took in their second and final behind-closed-doors friendly against second tier outfit Paderborn.
Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores.
1. Karl Darlow
7 - Kept a clean sheet, made a couple of smart stops but gave away a corner by holding onto the ball too long. | LUFC
2. Jayden Bogle
7 - Some of his customary footwork and quick passing to work Leeds out of pressure. Wasn't perfect with all of his work in possession. | Getty Images
3. Joe Rodon
8 - Solid first half, some important defensive work. Organised things. | Getty Images
4. Jaka Bijol
8 - Good in the air, defended well but stepped in to get involved in possession and passed it well. Lasted the full game. | LUFC
5. Gabriel Gudmundsson
7 - Didn't get too many chances to get forward but created danger when he did. Recovered when the ball went in behind him and defended well. | Getty Images
6. Anton Stach
7 - Took his time to get into it in possession but picked up a lovely assist for the opener. Showed a desire to play forward and attack. | LUFC
