The YEP’s player ratings from Leeds United’s second behind-closed-doors friendly in Germany on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds United played their second behind-closed-doors friendly in Germany on Saturday afternoon - but how did we rate the players?

Leeds began their pre-season friendlies with last weekend’s goalless draw against Manchester United in Stockholm, after which the squad flew on to Germany for a training camp and two behind-closed-doors friendlies.

The first of those presented itself on Tuesday afternoon as Daniel Farke’s side recorded a 4-1 victory against third tier German hosts SC Verl.

Four days later, the Whites took in their second and final behind-closed-doors friendly against second tier outfit Paderborn.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores.

7 - Kept a clean sheet, made a couple of smart stops but gave away a corner by holding onto the ball too long.

1. Karl Darlow

7 - Some of his customary footwork and quick passing to work Leeds out of pressure. Wasn't perfect with all of his work in possession.

2. Jayden Bogle

8 - Solid first half, some important defensive work. Organised things.

3. Joe Rodon

8 - Good in the air, defended well but stepped in to get involved in possession and passed it well. Lasted the full game.

4. Jaka Bijol

7 - Didn't get too many chances to get forward but created danger when he did. Recovered when the ball went in behind him and defended well.

5. Gabriel Gudmundsson

7 - Took his time to get into it in possession but picked up a lovely assist for the opener. Showed a desire to play forward and attack.

6. Anton Stach

