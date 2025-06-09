The mini summer transfer window is coming to an end - but with a host of moves already completed including a Leeds United man’s return.

The first of two summer 2025 transfer windows opened last Sunday morning, every club having a ten-day period in which to conduct business before the FIFA Club World Cup.

Chelsea and Manchester City are the only two Premier League clubs competing in the competition but the special window applies to every top-flight side including newly-promoted trio Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland.

Some clubs have been busier than others and, here, we run through every in and out confirmed so far including a £32.8m West Ham signing, huge Wolves departure and Everton exodus.

1 . Arsenal IN: None. OUT: Nathan Tavares (Lazio, £6.5m); Kieran Tierney, Jorginho, Nathan Butler-Oyedeji - among those released; Raheem Sterling, pictured, (Chelsea), Neto (Bournemouth) - back to parent clubs after loans. | AFP via Getty Images

2 . Aston Villa IN: Yasin Ozcan (from Kasimpasa, £7m). OUT: Robin Olsen, pictured, (released, rejoining Malmo FF). | Getty Images

3 . Bournemouth IN: Eli Junior Kroupi (Lorient, £12m). OUT: Dean Huijsen, pictured (Real Madrid, £50m), Jaidon Anthony (Burnley, £8m). | Getty Images

4 . Brentford IN: Caoimhin Kelleher (from Liverpool, £12.5m rising to £18m), Michael Kayode (Fiorentina, £14.5m), Romelle Donovan (Birmingham City, £3m). OUT: Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen, £8.4m); Ben Mee, Ben Winterbottom (released). | Brian Lawless/PA Wire