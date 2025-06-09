Leeds United man return, £32.8m West Ham signing and Everton exodus in every Premier League move so far

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 9th Jun 2025, 15:18 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 15:44 BST

A host of deals have been completed in the ‘mini transfer window’ with still over one day left.

The mini summer transfer window is coming to an end - but with a host of moves already completed including a Leeds United man’s return.

The first of two summer 2025 transfer windows opened last Sunday morning, every club having a ten-day period in which to conduct business before the FIFA Club World Cup.

Chelsea and Manchester City are the only two Premier League clubs competing in the competition but the special window applies to every top-flight side including newly-promoted trio Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland.

Some clubs have been busier than others and, here, we run through every in and out confirmed so far including a £32.8m West Ham signing, huge Wolves departure and Everton exodus.

1. Arsenal

IN: None. OUT: Nathan Tavares (Lazio, £6.5m); Kieran Tierney, Jorginho, Nathan Butler-Oyedeji - among those released; Raheem Sterling, pictured, (Chelsea), Neto (Bournemouth) - back to parent clubs after loans. | AFP via Getty Images

IN: Yasin Ozcan (from Kasimpasa, £7m). OUT: Robin Olsen, pictured, (released, rejoining Malmo FF).

2. Aston Villa

IN: Yasin Ozcan (from Kasimpasa, £7m). OUT: Robin Olsen, pictured, (released, rejoining Malmo FF). | Getty Images

IN: Eli Junior Kroupi (Lorient, £12m). OUT: Dean Huijsen, pictured (Real Madrid, £50m), Jaidon Anthony (Burnley, £8m).

3. Bournemouth

IN: Eli Junior Kroupi (Lorient, £12m). OUT: Dean Huijsen, pictured (Real Madrid, £50m), Jaidon Anthony (Burnley, £8m). | Getty Images

IN: Caoimhin Kelleher (from Liverpool, £12.5m rising to £18m), Michael Kayode (Fiorentina, £14.5m), Romelle Donovan (Birmingham City, £3m). OUT: Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen, £8.4m); Ben Mee, Ben Winterbottom (released).

4. Brentford

IN: Caoimhin Kelleher (from Liverpool, £12.5m rising to £18m), Michael Kayode (Fiorentina, £14.5m), Romelle Donovan (Birmingham City, £3m). OUT: Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen, £8.4m); Ben Mee, Ben Winterbottom (released). | Brian Lawless/PA Wire

IN: Tommy Watson, pictured (Sunderland, £10m), Yun Do-young (Daejon Hana Citizen, £2m). OUTS: None.

5. Brighton

IN: Tommy Watson, pictured (Sunderland, £10m), Yun Do-young (Daejon Hana Citizen, £2m). OUTS: None. | Getty Images

IN: Jaidon Anthony, pictured (Bournemouth, £8m), Bashir Humphreys (Chelsea, £12m), Marcus Edwards (Sporting CP, £8.4m), Zian Flemming (Millwall, £7m). OUTS: Nathan Redmond, Jonjo Shelvey (released); Jeremy Sarmiento (back to Brighton after end of loan).

6. Burnley

IN: Jaidon Anthony, pictured (Bournemouth, £8m), Bashir Humphreys (Chelsea, £12m), Marcus Edwards (Sporting CP, £8.4m), Zian Flemming (Millwall, £7m). OUTS: Nathan Redmond, Jonjo Shelvey (released); Jeremy Sarmiento (back to Brighton after end of loan). | Getty Images

