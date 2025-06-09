The mini summer transfer window is coming to an end - but with a host of moves already completed including a Leeds United man’s return.
Some clubs have been busier than others and, here, we run through every in and out confirmed so far including a £32.8m West Ham signing, huge Wolves departure and Everton exodus.
1. Arsenal
IN: None.
OUT: Nathan Tavares (Lazio, £6.5m); Kieran Tierney, Jorginho, Nathan Butler-Oyedeji - among those released; Raheem Sterling, pictured, (Chelsea), Neto (Bournemouth) - back to parent clubs after loans. | AFP via Getty Images
2. Aston Villa
IN: Yasin Ozcan (from Kasimpasa, £7m).
OUT: Robin Olsen, pictured, (released, rejoining Malmo FF). | Getty Images
3. Bournemouth
IN: Eli Junior Kroupi (Lorient, £12m).
OUT: Dean Huijsen, pictured (Real Madrid, £50m), Jaidon Anthony (Burnley, £8m). | Getty Images
4. Brentford
IN: Caoimhin Kelleher (from Liverpool, £12.5m rising to £18m), Michael Kayode (Fiorentina, £14.5m), Romelle Donovan (Birmingham City, £3m).
OUT: Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen, £8.4m); Ben Mee, Ben Winterbottom (released). | Brian Lawless/PA Wire
5. Brighton
IN: Tommy Watson, pictured (Sunderland, £10m), Yun Do-young (Daejon Hana Citizen, £2m).
OUTS: None. | Getty Images
6. Burnley
IN: Jaidon Anthony, pictured (Bournemouth, £8m), Bashir Humphreys (Chelsea, £12m), Marcus Edwards (Sporting CP, £8.4m), Zian Flemming (Millwall, £7m).
OUTS: Nathan Redmond, Jonjo Shelvey (released); Jeremy Sarmiento (back to Brighton after end of loan). | Getty Images
