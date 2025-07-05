Released Leeds United youngster signs two-year deal with Tottenham Hotspur after summer Whites exit

A youngster released from Leeds this summer has signed for Tottenham Hotspur.

Young attacking midfielder Max McFadden has signed a two-year deal with Tottenham Hotspur following his summer exit from the Whites.

McFadden, 19, was one of ten young players that Leeds announced would be leaving the club this summer upon their contracts expiring as the Whites submitted their retained list in mid-May.

The youngster spend the last three years with Leeds

McFadden had spent the last three years with Leeds for whom he progressed to the under-21s side but the teen became a free agent this summer and has now penned terms to join Tottenham’s Development Squad.

Announcing the signing on their official website, Tottenham say that the attacking midfielder who has penned terms until the summer of 2027 will now join up with the club’s under-21s ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

