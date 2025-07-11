The full summer transfer window is coming to end of its fourth week and fresh deals have been completed by Leeds United and their rivals.

After a ten day mini window ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, the full summer transfer window reopened on Monday, June 16 ahead of the new Premier League season which begins on Friday, August 15.

The summer window will stay open for the first two weeks of the season and close on Monday, September 1 with a 7pm deadline. So far, some clubs have been busier than others.

Here, we run through an updated list of every Premier League move so far including new Whites faces, a fresh £21m Sunderland signing and more big departures from expected key Whites rivals, most recently Brentford.

Arsenal IN: Christian Norgaard, pictured (Brentford, £15m), Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad, £51m), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea, £5m). OUT: Nuno Tavares (Lazio, £6.5m), Marquinhos (Cruzeiro, £2.5m), Kieran Tierney (Celtic after being released); Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jorginho, Nathan Butler-Oyedeji among others released; Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Neto (Bournemouth) - back to parent clubs after loans.

Aston Villa IN: Yasin Ozcan (from Kasimpasa, £7m), Zepiqueno Redmond (Feyenoord, free). OUT: Robin Olsen, pictured, (released, rejoining Malmo FF); Philippe Coutinho (Vasco da Gama, free), Hesler Hayden (Coventry City, £3.5m), Rico Richards (Port Vale), Josh Feeney (loan to Huddersfield Town), Kortney Hause (released); Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Marco Asensio (PSG), Axel Disasi (Chelsea) - back to parent clubs after loans.

Bournemouth IN: Adrien Truffert (Rennes, £14.3m), Eli Junior Kroupi (Lorient, £12m). OUT: Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid, £50m), Milos Kerkez, pictured, (Liverpool, £40m), Joe Rothwell (Rangers, £3.5m), Jaidon Anthony (Burnley, £8m); Kepa Arrizabalaga (back to Chelsea after end of loan); Daniel Jebbison (loan to Preston), Max Aarons (loan to Rangers).

Brentford IN: Caoimhin Kelleher, pictured, (from Liverpool, £12.5m rising to £18m), Michael Kayode (Fiorentina, £14.5m), Romelle Donovan (Birmingham City, £3m), Antoni Milambo (Feyenoord, £21.25m). OUT: Christian Norgaard (Arsenal, £15m), Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen, £8.4m); Ben Mee, Ben Winterbottom (released), Tony Yogane (loan to Dundee).

Brighton IN: Charalampos Kostoulas (Olympiakos, £31.4m), Tommy Watson (Sunderland, £10m), Diego Copploa (Hellas Verona, £9.4m), Yun Do-young (Daejon Hana Citizen, £2m), Nils Ramming (Eintracht Frankfurt, £750k), Olivier Boscagli (PSV, £11m), Maxim De Cuyper (Club Brugge, £17m). OUTS: Joao Pedro (Chelsea, £55m), Simon Adingra (Sunderland, £21m), Valentin Barco (Strasbourg, £8.5m), Odel Offiah (Preston North End, £1m), James Beadle (loan to Birmingham City), Amario Cozier-Duberry (loan to Bolton Wanderers).