Leeds have received fresh backing for their Premier League return.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A strong Leeds United call has been made in a new Whites, Burnley and Sunderland prediction for the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland are all heading back to the country’s top flight at a time when the last six teams promoted from the Championship have all gone straight back down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bookies, though, have issued fresh strong backing for Leeds who they think have a far better chance than Burnley and Sunderland of bucking the trend of promoted clubs going straight back down.

In a new market formed of ‘top promoted club’, Championship champions Leeds are odds-on favourites in being no bigger than 4-5 but as short as 8-11 with some firms.

Burnley were only beaten to the Championship title by goal difference but there’s a big difference in their price to United’s at 2-1 in the top promoted club market.

Sunderland, meanwhile, who finished fourth and went up through the play-offs, can be backed at 9-2.