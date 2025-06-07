Strong Leeds United backing for Premier League return as expectations outlined for Whites, Burnley, Sunderland
A strong Leeds United call has been made in a new Whites, Burnley and Sunderland prediction for the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.
Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland are all heading back to the country’s top flight at a time when the last six teams promoted from the Championship have all gone straight back down.
The bookies, though, have issued fresh strong backing for Leeds who they think have a far better chance than Burnley and Sunderland of bucking the trend of promoted clubs going straight back down.
In a new market formed of ‘top promoted club’, Championship champions Leeds are odds-on favourites in being no bigger than 4-5 but as short as 8-11 with some firms.
Burnley were only beaten to the Championship title by goal difference but there’s a big difference in their price to United’s at 2-1 in the top promoted club market.
Sunderland, meanwhile, who finished fourth and went up through the play-offs, can be backed at 9-2.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.