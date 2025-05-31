Leeds are nearing their first big signings chance.

Leeds United are about to be presented with the first of two chances to sign players as part of a unique summer featuring two transfer windows.

Leeds are heading back to the Premier League after a two-year absence, Daniel Farke’s Whites going up as Championship champions having amassed a superb 100 points and beating Burnley to the title on goal difference.

Nevertheless, with the last six teams promoted from the second tier all going straight back down, United’s summer transfer activity is likely to be key to their prospects of surviving their first season back.

Unusually, the summer ahead of the 2025-26 Premier League season features two transfer windows, the first of which opens on Sunday, June 1 due to the first edition of the expanded FIFA Club World Cup.

To accommodate clubs wanting to sign players ahead of the tournament, the Premier League transfer window opens early for an exceptional registration period from Sunday, June 1 until Tuesday, June 10 at 7pm.

While Manchester City and Chelsea are the only English clubs participating in the Club World Cup, all Premier League teams including Leeds are able to sign players during that ten-day period.

The summer window will then shut for six days before reopening on Monday, June 16. Clubs will then have another 11 weeks to conduct their business ahead of the full transfer deadline day on Monday, September 1.

The deadline will also be at 7pm as opposed to the usual 11pm.