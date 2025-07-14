11 in and 16 gone in Leeds United 2025 summer transfer window as it stands with 3 fresh additions

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 14th Jul 2025, 17:30 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2025, 17:43 BST

It’s 11 ins and 16 outs in Leeds United’s summer transfer window as it stands.

Leeds United are just five days away from their first pre-season friendly following a huge 27 ins or outs so far this summer ahead of the club’s Premier League return.

Well before the first of two summer transfer windows even opened, Leeds announced that 13 players were leaving the club and and that six more were either in discussions about their future or had been offered new terms upon submitting their retained list on May 15.

Four of those six men in Sam Byram plus youngsters Coban Bird, Rory Mahady and Harvey Vincent have since signed new deals but another has left as one of 16 exits so far this summer.

The first of two summer transfer windows due to the FIFA Club World Cup then offered Leeds the first chance to bring in new players although five were effectively signed from within upon returning from loan deals.

On the eve of the second full summer window opening, Leeds then announced their first new signing in Lukas Nmecha and five more new arrivals have followed including three within the last week.

Here, we run through every in and out of the summer window so far, featuring six new signings, five men returning and 16 leaving - with details of where some of those released have ended up.

Club: Unattached - but expected to sign for Real Betis.

1. Junior Firpo (departed upon contract expiring)

Club: Unattached - but expected to sign for Real Betis. | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Club: Tottenham Hotspur.

2. Manor Solomon (back to parent club after loan deal)

Club: Tottenham Hotspur. | Getty Images

Club: Rangers - joined Scottish side on three-year deal after initially returning to parent club Bournemouth.

3. Joe Rothwell (back to parent club after loan deal)

Club: Rangers - joined Scottish side on three-year deal after initially returning to parent club Bournemouth. | Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Club: Sealed permanent move to Eintracht Frankfurt after loan deal.

4. Rasmus Kristensen (sold)

Club: Sealed permanent move to Eintracht Frankfurt after loan deal. | AFP via Getty Images

Club: Unattached

5. Josuha Guilavogui (departed upon contract expiring)

Club: Unattached | Getty Images

Club: Tottenham Hotspur - joined on two-year deal.

6. Max McFadden (departed upon contract expiring)

Club: Tottenham Hotspur - joined on two-year deal. | Getty Images

