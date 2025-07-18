A new Leeds signing has declared what he will bring to the Whites.

Whites new boy Sebastiaan Bornauw has declared what he will bring to Leeds United with a vow on “working hard for what you want to get.”

Belgian international defender Bornauw has joined Leeds from German side VfL Wolfsburg, the 26-year-old having been unveiled as the club’s third signing of the summer in a £5.15m deal.

After the arrival of first summer signing striker Lukas Nmecha, United’s next three signings have all been defensive additions with Bornauw’s arrival sandwiched by the deals to bring in Slovenian international centre-back Jaka Bijol for £15m and Sweden international left back Gabriel Gudmundsson for £10m.

With defensive stars like Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk already in situ, competition for a starting berth in Daniel Farke’s back line is set to be rife for the club’s Premier League return.

“Not everyone got the same opportunities”

Bornauw, though, says he arrives at Leeds with clear personal values when it comes to ‘earning’ opportunities, for which the Belgian has vowed to work hard upon his switch to Elland Road.

Bornauw explained: “When I was younger and I started playing football in Morocco, I got more personal values, that not everyone got the same opportunities.

“So I learned there to work hard for what you want and what you get.

“And then I played 10 years in the Anderlecht youths, where I would say they were like my second parents because they raised me for a long time next to my parents. And then six years in Germany, really strict, working hard and getting to know the top five leagues. I think Germany is a fantastic League.”

Declaring what he will bring to the Whites, Bornauw said: “I like to be aggressive, even to play a high line. So aggressive, forward defending, I like to go man v man, more style of play. And then I try on set pieces to get some goals from time to time.”