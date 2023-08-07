'It's difficult' - Sam Byram on his Leeds United return, Whites frustration and club's fans

Former Whites youngster Byram impressed at Leeds upon re-joining the club to train this summer and the Elland Road club announced on Saturday morning that the full-back had signed a one-year deal.

Byram re-joined Leeds in time to feature in Sunday’s Championship opener against visiting Cardiff City for which the 29-year-old was named on new boss Daniel Farke’s bench as Leo Hjelde started at left back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A nightmare first half ended with Leeds 2-0 down and Farke called for Byram as his first change during the interval as the former Norwich City player replaced Hjelde at left back. Captain Liam Cooper headed home a Crysencio Summerville corner to pull a goal back for Farke’s side four minutes after the restart and Summerville later ensured that Leeds left with a point by driving in a 95th-minute equaliser.

WHITES RETURN: As Leeds United's Sam Byram glides past Cardiff City's Yakou Meite in Sunday's 2-2 draw at Elland Road. Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images.

Byram was left with mixed emotions following the opening weekend 2-2 draw yet there was no doubt about the delight felt at being back for a second spell at Elland Road as the full-back hailed the club’s fan base and home.

"Obviously the positive is we have not dropped three points,” said Byram to LUTV. "We have managed to get a point back and we could have even won it near the end. It's so difficult when a team puts ten men behind the ball and you have got to try and break them down and we had some good chances. Getting the two goals back, it's positive but we are frustrated at the same time."