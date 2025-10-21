Leeds United watched on as Brentford claimed a 2-0 win at Premier League relegation rivals West Ham United on Monday night.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Premier League relegation battle took another twist on Monday night when Brentford claimed all three points from fellow strugglers West Ham United.

Less than 48 hours after Leeds United fell to a 2-0 defeat at relegation rivals Burnley, the Bees boosted their survival hopes as Igor Thiago and Mathias Jensen both found the net at the London Stadium to move their side five points clear of the drop zone and leave their hosts firmly in the bottom three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much has been made of West Ham’s plight as Nuno Espirito Santo struggles to make an impact during the early weeks of his managerial reign after he was named as permanent successor to former Hammers boss Graham Potter last month. However, Monday’s win felt crucial for his counterpart as Brentford head coach Keith Andrews claimed only a second victory in his last six games and one that has lifted his side away from the drop zone.

The former Republic of Ireland international reflected positively on the attacking intent shown by his players and believes the win over West Ham can help grow the confident and believe with his squad.

He told Sky Sports: “It has to be all of the attacking players. Kevin Schade will score goals undoubtedly. Dango (Ouattara) once he gets into the rhythm of the team, he could have scored tonight. On the bench we had Keane Lewis-Potter, Reiss Nelson, Fabio Carvalho, Mikel Damsgaard, we’ve got goalscorers. I have no doubt about that, it’s just about how we find that rhythm as a team and how we develop and find our scenarios. Tonight they (West Ham) dropped off and didn’t allow space in behind. We had to find it to feet, overlaps, underlaps and just find ways to consistently take steps in the right direction as a team.

“Wins help, don’t they? I said before the game that it’s all about results. I’ve been in this industry a long time, 29 years, I left Ireland to become an apprentice at Wolverhampton Wanderers and I think I’ve learnt a few things along the way. No matter what level, what division, they matter and they help with confidence in a group and belief in a group. Tonight will help with that.”

Your next Leeds United read: West Ham boss reveals 'anxiety' concern ahead of Leeds United clash