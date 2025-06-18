Bookies' predicted Premier League table with Leeds United, Sunderland, Wolves & West Ham finish after fixtures released

Kyle Newbould
Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 18th Jun 2025

Leeds United know what their 2025/26 season will look like and can now map out a path to survival.

Leeds United found out exactly who they will play and when next season following Wednesday’s full 2025/26 Premier League fixture release. Daniel Farke’s side kick things off at home to Everton on Monday, August 18, with their first away-day at likely title challengers Arsenal the following weekend.

Fans have spent all day scouring the schedule to see where the Whites might pick up enough points to survive but no one is under any illusions regarding the task at hand. As a newly-promoted side, Leeds are inevitably going to be among the favourites to go down until they can prove otherwise.

Following the fixture release, bookmakers updated their odds for the Premier League title and relegation, with Leeds expected to in and around the latter scrap. Take a look to see where they finish, according to Bet365’s odds.

Title odds: 15-8.

1. 1st: Liverpool

Title odds: 15-8. | Getty Images

Odds: 5-2.

2. 2nd: Arsenal

Odds: 5-2. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Odds: 7-2.

3. 3rd: Manchester City

Odds: 7-2. | Getty Images

Title odds: 9-1.

4. 4th: Chelsea

Title odds: 9-1. | AFP via Getty Images

Odds: 25-1.

5. 5th: Manchester United

Odds: 25-1. | Manchester United via Getty Images

Odds: 50-1.

6. 6th: Tottenham Hotspur

Odds: 50-1. | Getty Images

