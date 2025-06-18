Leeds United can map out the entirety of their 2025/26 Premier League campaign following the fixture schedule release on Wednesday morning. Daniel Farke’s side kick off their top-flight season at home to Everton on Monday, August 18, and things don’t get any easier from there.

Away-day number one will see Leeds due at likely title challengers Arsenal and Newcastle United are due in West Yorkshire before August is up. Farke’s side will be confident of taking points throughout but it’s not the easiest opening few weeks of their Premier League return.

But it could also be worse and according to Opta, Leeds are just into the top-half when it comes to the difficulty of their opening five games. Take a look below to see exactly where they rank compared to their 19 domestic rivals.

1 . Aston Villa First 5 fixtures: Newcastle (H), Brentford (A), Crystal Palace (H), Everton (A), Sunderland (A) | Opta difficulty rating: 90.9 | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Crystal Palace First 5 fixtures: Chelsea (A), Nottingham Forest (H), Aston Villa (A), Sunderland (H), West Ham (A) | Opta difficulty rating: 90.9 | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . West Ham First 5 fixtures: Sunderland (A), Chelsea (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Spurs (H), Crystal Palace (H) | Opta difficulty rating: 91.0 | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Burnley First 5 fixtures: Spurs (A), Sunderland (H), Manchester United (A), Liverpool (H), Nottingham Forest (H) | Opta difficulty rating: 91.1 Photo: Matt McNulty Photo Sales

5 . Brentford First 5 fixtures: Nottingham Forest (A), Aston Villa (H), Sunderland (A), Chelsea (H), Fulham (A) | Opta difficulty rating: 91.2 | Getty Images Photo Sales

6 . Chelsea First 5 fixtures: Crystal Palace (H), West Ham (A), Fulham (H), Brentford (A), Manchester United (A) | Opta difficulty rating: 91.3 | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales