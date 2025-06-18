Premier League fixtures: Opta ranks 'toughest' starts including Leeds United, Man Utd, Liverpool and more

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 18th Jun 2025, 12:30 BST

Leeds United won't have it easy all season as they battle to stay in the Premier League.

Leeds United can map out the entirety of their 2025/26 Premier League campaign following the fixture schedule release on Wednesday morning. Daniel Farke’s side kick off their top-flight season at home to Everton on Monday, August 18, and things don’t get any easier from there.

Away-day number one will see Leeds due at likely title challengers Arsenal and Newcastle United are due in West Yorkshire before August is up. Farke’s side will be confident of taking points throughout but it’s not the easiest opening few weeks of their Premier League return.

But it could also be worse and according to Opta, Leeds are just into the top-half when it comes to the difficulty of their opening five games. Take a look below to see exactly where they rank compared to their 19 domestic rivals.

1. Aston Villa

2. Crystal Palace

3. West Ham

4. Burnley

5. Brentford

6. Chelsea

