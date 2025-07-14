Defender Pascal Struijk missed the last month of the season with a foot fracture.

Whites centre-back Pascal Struijk has delivered a beaming verdict on his Leeds United return from injury with a Premier League level admission and declaration.

Struijk and Joe Rodon formed the first choice centre-back pairing during the 2024-25 season from which Leeds sealed a top-flight return through promotion as Championship champions.

Struijk, though, was forced to miss the final push for promotion after suffering a foot fracture in April’s 1-1 draw at Luton Town.

The defender did not need surgery on the issue but was ultimately ruled out for the rest of the campaign with a view to being back in time for pre-season.

Three months on from his injury blow, the centre-back is back putting in the hard yards ahead of the new campaign, not exactly relishing the running but thrilled to be back alongside his team mates.

“You need to be at top level”

Catching up with LUTV, Struijk was asked if he enjoyed pre-season and quipped: “Yes I do but I don't enjoy the running.

"I think it's part of it but being back with the team and seeing everyone's faces is good and I am enjoying that."

Making a declaration about the levels Leeds now needed to reach on their top-flight return, Struijk admitted: “Seeing last year the level that is in the Premier League now, you need to be at top level.

"We have got a good six/seven weeks to prepare and be the best we can from the start of the season."