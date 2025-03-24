Leeds United hope to have just eight fixtures of the 2024/25 campaign remaining as they look to win automatic promotion. Daniel Farke’s side will be desperate to do the job in 46 games, with a two or three-match increase indicating a second consecutive drop into the play-offs.
It’s the business end of the season now and Farke will likely be more inclined to stick with those he has trusted all season, while those on the fringes of first-team action could be made to keep on in their supporting role. The Leeds manager’s selection decisions have been a hot topic among fans all season, from the No.9 debate to midfield rotation and wide options.
But who has Farke turned to most often this season? Well, the YEP has used data from FBRef.com to take a look at how many minutes have been given to each of the 26 players to represent Leeds in the Championship - take a look below.