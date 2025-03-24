Leeds United hope to have just eight fixtures of the 2024/25 campaign remaining as they look to win automatic promotion. Daniel Farke’s side will be desperate to do the job in 46 games, with a two or three-match increase indicating a second consecutive drop into the play-offs.

It’s the business end of the season now and Farke will likely be more inclined to stick with those he has trusted all season, while those on the fringes of first-team action could be made to keep on in their supporting role. The Leeds manager’s selection decisions have been a hot topic among fans all season, from the No.9 debate to midfield rotation and wide options.

But who has Farke turned to most often this season? Well, the YEP has used data from FBRef.com to take a look at how many minutes have been given to each of the 26 players to represent Leeds in the Championship - take a look below.

Alex Cairns - 0 minutes Experienced goalkeeper was brought in as third-choice and that's how his season has played out. The only squad member yet to play a single minute in any competition.

Karl Darlow - 0 minutes The Welsh international has been Leeds' cup goalkeeper, with no league appearances all season. There were calls for him to replace Illan Meslier at times but Farke has stayed loyal to his No.1.

James Debayo - 1 minute Came off the bench for a league debut in the final minutes of Leeds' 4-3 win over Swansea City in November. Might have hopes for a few more action, but Joe Rodon ahead has been virtually ever-present.

Charlie Crew - 5 minutes One of three debutants to come off the bench during November's comfortable 3-0 win at home to Plymouth Argyle. Joined League Two Doncaster Rovers in January.

Joe Gelhardt - 10 minutes Made just two league appearances off the bench before joining Hull City on loan in January. Already has significantly more action, scoring three times for his new club and winning Player of the Month for February.