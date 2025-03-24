All 26 Leeds United players' Championship minutes this season as trusted Daniel Farke core emerges

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 24th Mar 2025, 19:00 BST

The Leeds United boss has leaned on some players plenty more that others.

Leeds United hope to have just eight fixtures of the 2024/25 campaign remaining as they look to win automatic promotion. Daniel Farke’s side will be desperate to do the job in 46 games, with a two or three-match increase indicating a second consecutive drop into the play-offs.

It’s the business end of the season now and Farke will likely be more inclined to stick with those he has trusted all season, while those on the fringes of first-team action could be made to keep on in their supporting role. The Leeds manager’s selection decisions have been a hot topic among fans all season, from the No.9 debate to midfield rotation and wide options.

Subscribe to Inside Elland Road, with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews

But who has Farke turned to most often this season? Well, the YEP has used data from FBRef.com to take a look at how many minutes have been given to each of the 26 players to represent Leeds in the Championship - take a look below.

Experienced goalkeeper was brought in as third-choice and that's how his season has played out. The only squad member yet to play a single minute in any competition.

1. Alex Cairns - 0 minutes

Experienced goalkeeper was brought in as third-choice and that's how his season has played out. The only squad member yet to play a single minute in any competition. Photo: LUFC

Photo Sales
The Welsh international has been Leeds' cup goalkeeper, with no league appearances all season. There were calls for him to replace Illan Meslier at times but Farke has stayed loyal to his No.1.

2. Karl Darlow - 0 minutes

The Welsh international has been Leeds' cup goalkeeper, with no league appearances all season. There were calls for him to replace Illan Meslier at times but Farke has stayed loyal to his No.1. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Came off the bench for a league debut in the final minutes of Leeds' 4-3 win over Swansea City in November. Might have hopes for a few more action, but Joe Rodon ahead has been virtually ever-present.

3. James Debayo - 1 minute

Came off the bench for a league debut in the final minutes of Leeds' 4-3 win over Swansea City in November. Might have hopes for a few more action, but Joe Rodon ahead has been virtually ever-present. | Nigel French/PA Wire

Photo Sales
One of three debutants to come off the bench during November's comfortable 3-0 win at home to Plymouth Argyle. Joined League Two Doncaster Rovers in January.

4. Charlie Crew - 5 minutes

One of three debutants to come off the bench during November's comfortable 3-0 win at home to Plymouth Argyle. Joined League Two Doncaster Rovers in January. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Made just two league appearances off the bench before joining Hull City on loan in January. Already has significantly more action, scoring three times for his new club and winning Player of the Month for February.

5. Joe Gelhardt - 10 minutes

Made just two league appearances off the bench before joining Hull City on loan in January. Already has significantly more action, scoring three times for his new club and winning Player of the Month for February. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Another who came off the bench for his league debut against Plymouth. Started in the FA Cup defeat to Millwall but hasn't featured in the Championship again. Signed a new three-year contract on his 18th birthday earlier this month.

6. Sam Chambers - 17 minutes

Another who came off the bench for his league debut against Plymouth. Started in the FA Cup defeat to Millwall but hasn't featured in the Championship again. Signed a new three-year contract on his 18th birthday earlier this month. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:ChampionshipDaniel Farke
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice