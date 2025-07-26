A Leeds United star has suggested a bold plan for the club’s Premier League return.

Whites ace Pascal Struijk has suggested a bold plan for the club’s Premier League return and outlined expectations on the playing style front.

Leeds are heading back to the Premier League as Championship champions having amassed a superb 100 points from the 2024-25 season to pip Burnley to the title on goal difference.

Nevertheless, Leeds, Burnley and play-off winners Sunderland are going up at a time when the last six teams promoted from the Championship have all gone straight back down.

Struijk admits last season’s struggles of newly-promoted trio Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton clearly show just how difficult it can be to survive the first season back in the country’s top flight.

Struijk, though, insists his side’s best of plan would be to approach the division “without fear” as he suggested sticking as much as possible to last season’s possession-based attacking style of play.

"It's really exciting,” said Struijk of the club’s Premier League return to LUTV.

“I think the best thing we can do is go in there without any fear. You see last year for example, it's not going to be easy. But with some of the experience that some of the lads have then we can hopefully bring that on to the team."

Pressed on whether it was about carrying on the momentum from last season, Struijk declared: “Of course. That's the way we want to play, that's the way we want to try and dominate games.

"It's not always going to be that easy, sometimes we will have to defend a little bit more.

"But I don't think we will try and change much from what we did last year because it was really successful for us so why not try it in the Premier League as well."