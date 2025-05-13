Much has changed since Leeds United were last in the Premier League - yet the Whites still have a fair bit of English top-flight experience within their current squad.

Having been promoted back to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa in the summer of 2020, Leeds lost their top-flight status at the end of the 2022-23 campaign by finishing second-bottom with 31 points.

Leeds, Leicester City and Southampton all went down although the Saints and Foxes then bounced back at the first attempt, Leicester and Ipswich Town sealing automatic promotion and Southampton then defeating Daniel Farke’s Whites in the play-off final.

Leeds, though, made amends in the ultimate style the following year, going up as champions and now heading back to the Premier League with a very different squad to the one relegated in May 2023.

That said, plenty of United’s players have Premier League experience in the locker, for a combined 65,959 minutes as a collective.

Here, we run through the 18 players on United’s books that have Premier League minutes under their belts in reverse order from lowest to highest as a forgotten man features in top spot.

At the end, we also highlight some key Leeds players facing a particularly big jump having yet to experience English football’s top flight.