A former Man City star has provided Leeds United backing for the club’s Premier League return.

Ex-Manchester City and Leicester City star Paul Dickov has dismissed Leeds United “doom and gloom” and provided big backing for the club’s Premier League return.

Leeds are swapping places with one of Dickov’s former sides in Leicester who have suffered relegation to the Championship from which Daniel Farke’s Whites are going up as champions.

Dickov, though, fancies Leeds to stay up and more so than fellow promoted pair Burnley and Sunderland, believing the backing of United’s 49ers Enterprises ownership and the “up at you” nature of Elland Road will prove particularly key.

Speaking to BestBettingSites.com, Dickov was asked if he thought Leeds could stay up and reasoned: “I was chatting to a few Leeds fans funnily enough the other day, and they were all doom and gloom.

“They’re expecting the worst already but I quite fancy Leeds to stay up. I think that with their investors in place, they’ll have a bit of money to spend.

“We all know Elland Road is a difficult place to go when they’re up at and you.

“Sunderland and Burnley, it might be a bit different. Sunderland might lack the quality, and they have a young squad. They need to spend a lot of money to change things around.

“Burnley did exceptionally well under Scott Parker, but I’d back Leeds of the three to stay up.”