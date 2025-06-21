A Whites striker has signalled strong personal intent for the new campaign.

Leeds United new boy Lukas Nmecha has declared his personal “foot down” intent and impact hope for both his and Leeds United’s Premier League return.

German international striker Nmecha is joining Leeds ahead of the club’s top-flight return upon his contract at Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg expiring this summer.

Nmecha - who will officially become a Leeds player on July 1 - left Premier League giants Manchester City to join Wolfsburg in July 2021 as he ended almost a decade and a half at the Etihad.

The striker was born in Hamburg but moved with his family to the north-west of England as a youngster before joining City’s Academy.

After three outings for the first team, City sent Nmceha out on loan spells to Preston North End, Wolfsburg, Middlesbrough and Anderlecht before the forward joined Wolfsburg on a permanent deal in the summer of 2021.

“Really put my foot down and show what I can do”...

Four years later, the 26-year-old striker is heading back to English football in which he has had 52 Championship appearances for Boro and Preston but just two short Premier League outings in his very early days as a City player.

Nmecha, though, seven years on from his last top-flight outing, has made a strong signal of Premier League intent upon joining his club.

Speaking to LUTV about returning to English football’s top-flight, Nmecha declared: “I had a few minute appearances back in my City days but I am excited to really put my foot down and show what I can do."

Pressed on not coming to Leeds to just make up the numbers - and being at the club to make a big impact - the striker admitted: "Of course. I think every player comes in wanting to do their thing.

"But I am definitely dedicated and working hard ready for the start of the season."