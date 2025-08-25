Leeds United are close to completing their tenth signing of the summer.

England-capped defender James Justin is close to being unveiled as Leeds United’s tenth signing of the summer from Leicester City.

As well as more attacking signings, the Whites boss was keen to add another option in the full-back positions and 27-year-old Justin is set to fill that brief in joining from Leicester for £8m.

Add-ons in the deal are not guaranteed to be met

The YEP understands that the deal also includes another £2m in add-ons but that those add-ons are not guaranteed to be met.

Justin is having his medical at Thorp Arch today and the deal is expected to be announced by close of play.

Justin, predominantly a right back, can play in either full back position and has also played on the wing.

Leicester signed Justin from Luton Town in June 2019 and the defender received a call up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the Nations League games against Germany, Italy and Hungary in June 2022.

Justin started the clash against Hungary in Budapest, playing 45 minutes before being replaced by Bukayo Saka for his sole Three Lions cap so far.