Leeds United have added firepower to their attack with their ninth signing of the summer.

Winger Noah Okafor has been unveiled as Leeds United’s ninth signing of the summer, answering boss Daniel Farke’s call to further strengthen the Whites front line.

The Swiss international attacker has joined the club for a fee of around £18m including add-ons from AC Milan, the 25-year-old putting pen to paper on a four-year deal, subject to a work permit and international clearance.

Leeds unveiled striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin as the club’s eighth signing of the summer on Friday but boss Daniel Farke said Calvert-Lewin’s arrival needed to be just the “first step” of adding more to the Whites attack.

Winger signs in time to feature against Arsenal

News then emerged of United’s interest in AC Milan’s Switzerland international winger Okafor and the clubs agreed a deal for a fee of around £18m including add-ons.

Okafor flew into the country for his medical on Wednesday and the winger has now completed his switch two days before United’s first away game of the new Premier League season at Saturday evening’s hosts Arsenal.

A statement from Leeds United read: “Everyone at Leeds United would like to welcome Noah to the club and we look forward to seeing him make his debut.”