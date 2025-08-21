Daniel Farke hints at Leeds United's next summer transfer decision

Leeds United head coach Daniel Farke has been speaking about the Whites’ latest moves in the summer transfer window

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke spoke openly about his desire to add to his squad in the remainder of this summer’s transfer window.

It has been a busy week at Elland Road as the club has confirmed two new attacking signings in former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and the most recent addition of Noah Okafor from AC Milan.

Speaking to the media in his pre-match press conference before facing Arsenal this weekend, Farke mentioned how the pressure is off after these two signings but he’d still like to recruit further in attack.

Farke hints at more Leeds signings

“We’ve also spoken before the two signings that we would strengthen our offence,” Farke said. “Let's see if we do add even more to the offence, one or two more signings would be beneficial.

“Right now, with the signings of Dominic and Noah, the big pressure is away and we can concentrate right now on working with the boys, but I wouldn't rule out one or two more signings on the offence."

He also added that he’s looking to supplement his squad with more defenders, as he said, “We’re quite open and honest about this. I don't speak about names and any rumours but we have spoken about the full-back position. We might need an addition.”

Farke on dealing with Leeds’ transfer pressure

Farke was also asked about the stress of the transfer market but he said that getting business done early helps take the pressure off him and his squad.

"I’m used to it, so being in England and the Bundesliga before it is always a bit tricky when the transfer market is also open, although the first game has already started, so it's a bit tricky,” he said. “My recommendation is to make your business as soon as possible, which is beneficial for the manager and you avoid any panic reactions in the last days.

"It’s good that, I would say, major parts or most of our business is already done, and we can lean back a little bit and relax a bit more. Right now, I think we’re in a good position and all focus is on football."