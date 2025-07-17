Leeds United are heading back to the Premier League at a difficult time - but a new supercomputer is forecasting Whites joy in its new predicted final table and points.

Championship champions Leeds, runners-up Burnley and play-offs winners Sunderland are all heading back to the country’s top flight at a time when the last six promoted teams to the top tier of English football have all gone straight back down.

However, a new supercomputer provided by the team at Free Bets is backing Leeds and one other fellow promoted team to buck that trend.

The team simulated the entire season based on various factors including squad depth and new signings, past performance and form, managerial influence and fixture difficulty and rotation risk.