It’s taken 47 games for Leeds United to get to this point but their season could now be decided in just two more. Daniel Farke’s side welcome Norwich City to Elland Road for the second-leg of their play-off semi-final clash on Thursday, with the scores at 0-0 and it to play for ahead of a potential final.

Leeds came through the first leg unscathed and so Farke will have the same group to pick from come Thursday, and the German is not expected to rip up the rule book so late in the campaign. Farke has generally stuck with a trusted core of regular starters in his debut campaign at Elland Road, but a total of 33 players have contributed to the promotion push - albeit to differing degrees.