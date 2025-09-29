Leeds United picked up another good point at home to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Leeds United picked up another important point at home to Bournemouth on Saturday but came within touching distance of all three. Goals from Joe Rodon and Sean Longstaff had the Whites 2-1 up going into added-time before a minor lapse allowed Eli Junior Kroupi to equalise on 93 minutes, dampening the mood inside Elland Road.

That Leeds were so disappointed with a draw is testament to their performance against a good Bournemouth outfit, with Daniel Farke’s side continuing to look a real force in front of their own fans. It’s now been well over 12 months since a visiting team won a league game at Elland Road, the last do so being Burnley in early September last year.

Leeds boasted the Championship’s best home record and while it’s still early days, they have been able to carry that momentum through and prove a tough place for even top Premier League teams like Newcastle and Bournemouth to go. Below, the YEP takes a look at where Farke’s side rank in the 2025/26 table for home results only, with Tottenham Hotspur next up this weekend.