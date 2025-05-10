Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Patrick Bamford has made his next aim very clear.

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has set his sights on a fruitful Premier League return with a confident declaration about his football at that level.

Two years after their relegation in May 2023, Leeds are heading back to the country’s top flight following their promotion as Championship champions.

Bamford, 31, saw the second half of his season particularly disrupted by a hamstring injury but impressed in seven outings from the bench for the season run-in.

Joel Piroe continued to get the nod in the no 9 role and Bamford ended the season without having bagged a single Championship start with all 17 outings coming from the bench.

Bamford, though, whose Leeds contract is up next summer, is now backing himself to make a big impact at Premier League level, insisting the top-flight level of football suits his game more.

The striker bagged 17 goals during United’s first return to the Premier League in the 2020-21 campaign - and is now aiming to “emulate” that feat.

Speaking in an interview with CBS Sports Golazo, Bamford was asked how excited he was to be back playing Premier League football and with Leeds United as well personally.

Bamford replied: “I think that obviously last time round it was so long since Leeds had been in the Premier League and everyone was desperate to keep us there for as long as possible.

"I think now, especially with the ownership and the 49ers and the way they have kind of set things up, I think that they are giving it a little bit more stability this time around which obviously only bodes well for the club itself but also on a personal note I am excited to be back playing there.

"I feel like almost playing in the Premier League suits me a little bit more and obviously last time around I did pretty well when I was there so I am hoping to kind of emulate that and try and do the same again."