Every player released by Premier League clubs including 30 Leeds United can still sign for free

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 18:00 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 19:00 BST

Leeds United have already welcomed one free agent through the door with reports of interest in others.

Leeds United are expected to spend big this summer but that doesn’t mean they’ll turn noses up at the prospect of a bargain or two. Daniel Farke has already welcomed free agent striker Lukas Nmecha through the door, with the 26-year-old putting pen to paper on a two-year deal that starts once his Wolfsburg contract expires later this month.

Watch ‘Leeds United: We Are Premier League’ in full now including exclusive interviews with YEP football writers Graham Smyth and Joe Donnohue

Focus since Nmecha’s arrival has been on targets who will cost good money, but reports of interest in the likes of West Ham’s Vladimir Coufal or Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson suggest more low-risk options could be signed to beef out Farke’s squad. And there are plenty of intriguing prospects.

If Leeds want to add a dash of Premier League experience without blowing their budget, then a host of top-flight players are currently on the lookout for a new home. Below, the YEP takes a look at who is still available.

Position: Left-back | Released by: Arsenal | Joined: Celtic

1. Kieran Tierney

Position: Left-back | Released by: Arsenal | Joined: Celtic | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Position: Midfielder | Released by: Arsenal | Joined: Flamengo

2. Jorginho

Position: Midfielder | Released by: Arsenal | Joined: Flamengo | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Position: Goalkeeper | Released by: Aston Villa | Joined: N/A

3. Robin Olsen

Position: Goalkeeper | Released by: Aston Villa | Joined: N/A | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Position: Centre-back | Released by: Brentford | Joined: N/A

4. Ben Mee

Position: Centre-back | Released by: Brentford | Joined: N/A | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Position: Centre-back | Released by: Burnley | Joined: Marseille

5. CJ Egan-Riley

Position: Centre-back | Released by: Burnley | Joined: Marseille | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Position: Midfielder | Released by: Burnley | Joined: N/A

6. Jonjo Shelvey

Position: Midfielder | Released by: Burnley | Joined: N/A Photo: Carl Recine

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Premier League
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice