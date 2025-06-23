Leeds United are expected to spend big this summer but that doesn’t mean they’ll turn noses up at the prospect of a bargain or two. Daniel Farke has already welcomed free agent striker Lukas Nmecha through the door, with the 26-year-old putting pen to paper on a two-year deal that starts once his Wolfsburg contract expires later this month.

Focus since Nmecha’s arrival has been on targets who will cost good money, but reports of interest in the likes of West Ham’s Vladimir Coufal or Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson suggest more low-risk options could be signed to beef out Farke’s squad. And there are plenty of intriguing prospects.

If Leeds want to add a dash of Premier League experience without blowing their budget, then a host of top-flight players are currently on the lookout for a new home. Below, the YEP takes a look at who is still available.

