A key figure has left an expected key new Leeds United rival.

Leeds United’s expected key new Premier League rivals Brentford have lost the services of another key figure in a £15m transfer to giants.

Brentford finished last season’s top-flight campaign in tenth place but the club have since lost long serving boss Thomas Frank to Tottenham Hotspur.

Brentford’s former set piece coach Keith Andrews was appointed as Frank’s successor last month but the club have now lost their captain Christian Norgaard who has signed for Arsenal in a £15m deal. Danish international midfielder Norgaard had been with the club since May 2019.

“Invaluable to our squad”

Speaking to Arsenal’s official website, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said of the transfer: “We’re delighted to welcome Christian to Arsenal. He is an international player with a wealth of experience of the Premier League. He has proven leadership skills and a strong character which will be invaluable to our squad.

"He is a strong midfielder with excellent tactical awareness and versatility. He also has physical presence and intelligence which will give us added depth and balance.

“Christian will bring a lot to the group both on and off the pitch, and we’re excited to start working with him in this next chapter of his career. We welcome Christian and his family to Arsenal.”