In two months time Leeds United’s 2025/26 season will be underway as a packed out Elland Road roar on Daniel Farke’s side against Everton. The Premier League confirmed on Wednesday morning David Moyes’ Toffees will be due in West Yorkshire on Monday, August 18, with a little over eight weeks to get a team together.

Leeds have already strengthened their attacking unit and remain confident a defensive addition will soon follow, with centre-back Jaka Bijol in the UK for medical tests ahead of his proposed move from Udinese. And Elland Road chiefs will hope other priority positions can be filled before Everton come to town.

Recent reports suggest Leeds have made moves in central midfield and upfront, while the YEP reported earlier this week on interest in Swedish left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson. And with those links in mind, we’ve attempted to draw up a dream starting line-up for that 2025/26 season-opener in two month’s time.

GK: Nick Pope Emerged as a possible target for Leeds recently, albeit reports suggest Newcastle are keen to keep the 33-year-old even if they sign James Trafford. Would provide great experience to calm things down during what could be a frantic opening night.

RB: Jayden Bogle Would really test the defensive resolve of whoever starts at left wing for Everton, particularly with the Elland Road crowd behind him. The challenge will be how he copes defensively.

CB: Joe Rodon Gets the nod at right centre-back and his recovery pace in behind will be crucial, particularly if Leeds feel the momentum and begin to push onto Everton. Physical presence might also be needed against someone like Beto.

CB: Jaka Bijol Another whose physical presence and aggressiveness could go a long way to stifling Everton's No.9, whoever it may be. In Leeds for a medical as a switch from Udinese edges closer, and will no doubt see the best of Elland Road on that Monday night.

LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson The YEP broke news of interest in the LOSC Lille defender on Wednesday morning and he'd bring yet more experience to an already battle-hardened defensive unit. If he arrives and gets a debut against Everton, Leeds fans will be sure to give him a great welcome.