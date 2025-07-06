A second big summer Leeds United exit has been announced - changing the club’s likely best XI and bench which in turn is heading for another major alteration.

United’s first big summer departure was announced early last week with first choice left back Junior Firpo leaving upon his contract expiring and Austrian international Max Wober has now followed Firpo out of the door.

Wober has joined Bundesliga side Werder Bremen on a season-long loan but the German side have an option to buy the defender as part of the deal.

With Firpo gone, it could have been argued that left back Wober would have made United’s current first choice XI.

But a new man now looks set to be added to Daniel Farke’s starting line up with Leeds close to securing Lille’s Sweden international left back star Gabriel Gudmundsson as the club’s fourth signing of the summer.

Gudmundsson would go straight into the first choice left back slot but he’s not yet a Whites player and this is our idea of the current strongest Leeds XI and bench - as things stand - including a big Jack Harrison decision.

GK: Karl Darlow Ended the season as clear first choice keeper and Whites no 1 as things stand.

RB: Jayden Bogle New arrival Sebastiaan Bornauw is a right-footed centre back who can play as a right back but Bogle appears pretty nailed as first choice in that position after a very impressive first season with the Whites.

CB: Joe Rodon A rock at the back and likely just a case of who partners him despite the arrivals of fellow centre-backs Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw.

CB: Jaka Bijol Like all new signings, Bijol will need time to settle but it would seem likely that the towering Slovenian international would become one of United's first choice centre-backs although there is now huge strength in depth with Sebastiaan Bornauw and Struijk firmly in contention too.

LB: Isaac Schmidt Lille's Sweden international star Gabriel Gudmundsson will come straight in as first choice left back if and when signing - as expected - replacing the outgoing Junior Firpo. But with Firpo and now Wober both gone, versatile Swiss international Isaac Schmidt probably just about gets the nod over San Byram although Pascal Struijk has played in the position too.