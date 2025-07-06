A second big summer Leeds United exit has been announced - changing the club’s likely best XI and bench which in turn is heading for another major alteration.
United’s first big summer departure was announced early last week with first choice left back Junior Firpo leaving upon his contract expiring and Austrian international Max Wober has now followed Firpo out of the door.
Wober has joined Bundesliga side Werder Bremen on a season-long loan but the German side have an option to buy the defender as part of the deal.
With Firpo gone, it could have been argued that left back Wober would have made United’s current first choice XI.
But a new man now looks set to be added to Daniel Farke’s starting line up with Leeds close to securing Lille’s Sweden international left back star Gabriel Gudmundsson as the club’s fourth signing of the summer.
Gudmundsson would go straight into the first choice left back slot but he’s not yet a Whites player and this is our idea of the current strongest Leeds XI and bench - as things stand - including a big Jack Harrison decision.
