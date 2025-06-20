Leeds United’s summer of 2024 was always likely to be a turbulent one following defeat in the Championship play-off final to Southampton.

Thankfully, the Whites didn’t have to worry about that this time around as Daniel Farke’s Whites stormed to promotion as Championship champions on 100 points.

Now, ahead of the club’s top-flight return, all thoughts are geared towards building a team and squad that can survive in the Premier League.

But it was a very different story this time last year as a Wembley defeat to Southampton in the Championship play-off final left Leeds counting the cost of not going up and facing inevitable big name departures.

There were plenty of them - as well as a host of players released. Some have fared better than others since and, here, we run through what has happened to the 22 players who left the club last summer in the 12 months that followed.

1 . Liam Cooper (CSKA Sofia) The club captain ended a decade with the Whites as his contract expired last summer. After much speculation about his next move, Cooper joined Bulgarian outfit CSKA Sofia for whom he often wore the captain's armband for in 25 outings over the course of the campaign. The 33-year-old Scotland international has one more year left on his deal in Sofia. The defender has not played for Scotland since March 2024. | Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Photo Sales

2 . Luke Ayling (Middlesbrough) Ayling ended eight years at the club by sealing a permanent switch to Middlesbrough upon his contract expiring last summer having initially joined the Riversiders on loan in January. The defender suffered an ankle injury in March's 1-0 win at home to Derby County which ultimately ended his season which featured 26 Championship outings including 23 starts and plenty of them as captain. The right back is contracted at the club until next summer and Ayling has already set his sights on helping the club to promotion next season. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Lewis Bate (Stockport County) Former England youth international midfielder Bate left the club last June as he joined Stockport County on a three-year deal. Despite missing the last six games of the season through injury, Bate enjoyed a stellar year, often captaining the side and named in the League One team of the season at the EFL Awards. Stockport, though, saw their season end in tears through defeat to Leyton Orient on penalties in the play-offs semi-finals. Now 22, Bate has two more years left on his Stockport deal. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Cody Drameh (Hull City) Right back Drameh rejected United's offers of a new deal as his contract expired and instead joined Championship side Hull City on a three-year-deal. Drameh made 29 appearances for the Tigers during the 2024-25 campaign including 17 league starts. Two more years left on his Hull deal. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Dani Van den Heuvel (Club Brugges) Netherlands youth international keeper Van den Heuvel got himself a big move upon leaving Leeds as he signed for Belgian side Club Brugges. The 22-year-old has yet to make a first team appearance but Van den Heuvel has had seven outings for the club's youth academy side Club NXT. Van den Heuvel has one year left on his deal. | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales