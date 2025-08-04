Leeds United have spent £75m to bring in seven new signings - and the squad’s market value now sits in a better place compared to the club’s Premier League rivals.

The summer transfer window has now been open for eight and a half weeks incorporating both the mini window at the start of the summer for the FIFA Club World Cup and now the proper full summer window itself.

Since sealing promotion, Leeds have spent approximately £75.15m to bring in seven new faces in Anton Stach, Lucas Perri, Jaka Bijol, Sean Longstaff, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Sebastiaan Bornauw and free transfer signing Lukas Nmecha.

Leeds had promotion in the bag by the end of April, at which point widely-used footballing information website Transfermarkt valued the entire Whites squad at €189.5m - less than Burnley’s and bottom of the Premier League pile, albeit Sunderland had not sealed promotion by that point.

But Transfermarkt now have a different view through a higher estimated market value of the Leeds squad and consequently a higher rank, albeit the Whites remain in a different stratosphere to the division’s big guns.

Here, as of the start of August, we run through Transfermarkt’s total estimated squad market value of every Premier League side from top to bottom after a huge amount of summer deals so far.

1 . 1st: Manchester City (up from joint 1st) Squad market value: €1.36bn (up from €1.3bn). | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . 2nd: Arsenal (down from joint 1st). Squad market value: €1.32bn (up from €1.3bn). | Arsenal FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . 5th: Tottenham Hotspur (unchanged) Squad market value: €859.1m (up from €836.1m). | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales