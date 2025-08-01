The full summer transfer window is now into its final month and predicted key Leeds United rivals losing a £27m star features amongst the latest deals.

The summer of 2025 provided a transfer window with a difference in being split into two parts due to the FIFA Club World Cup.

Ahead of the competition, a ten-day mini window opened on Sunday, June 1 as Chelsea and Manchester City prepared to represent the Premier League in the Club World Cup.

The window, though, provided an opportunity for every Premier League club to conduct early business before the mini window closed on Tuesday, June 10.

After being closed for just five days, the full summer transfer window then opened on Monday, June 16, staying open for 11 weeks until transfer deadline day on Monday, September 1.

There are now just 31 days of the summer window remaining and, here, we run through every Premier League move completed so far including nine in at Leeds with seven first team signings and two Academy additions plus predicted key rivals Burnley recently losing a £27m star.

Arsenal IN: Viktor Gyokeres, pictured (Sporting, £64m), Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad, £51m), Noni Madueke (Chelsea, £48.5m), Christian Norgaard (Brentford, £15m), Cristhian Mosquera (Valencia, £13m), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea, £5m). OUT: Nuno Tavares (Lazio, £6.5m), Marquinhos (Cruzeiro, £2.5m), Kieran Tierney (Celtic after release); Takehiro Tomiyasu (released), Jorginho (Flamengo after release), Nathan Butler-Oyedeji (Lausanne after release), Elian Quesada-Thorn (released), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Neto (Bournemouth) - back to parent clubs after loans.

Aston Villa IN: Yasin Ozcan (from Kasimpasa, £7m), Zepiqueno Redmond (Feyenoord, free), Marco Bizot (Brest), Modou Keba Cisse (LASK, £4m). OUT: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Marco Asensio (PSG), Axel Disasi (Chelsea) - back to parent clubs after loans; Robin Olsen, pictured, (Malmo FF after release); Philippe Coutinho (Vasco da Gama, free), Hesler Hayden (Coventry City, £3.5m), Rico Richards (Port Vale), Filip Marschall (Stevenage), Kortney Hause (released); Kyrie Pierre (Brentford, free), Josh Feeney (loan to Huddersfield Town), Kosta Nedelkovic (loan to RB Leipzig), Finley Munroe (loan to Swindon Town), Tommi O'Reilly (loan to Crewe), Sil Swinkels (loan to Exeter City), Enzo Barrenechea (loan to Benfica), Louie Barry (loan to Sheffield United).

Bournemouth IN: Djordje Petrovic (Chelsea, £25m), Adrien Truffert, pictured, (Rennes, £14.3m), Eli Junior Kroupi (Lorient, £12m). OUT: Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid, £50m), Milos Kerkez, pictured, (Liverpool, £40m), Joe Rothwell (Rangers, £3.5m), Jaidon Anthony (Burnley, £8m); Mark Travers (Everton), Kepa Arrizabalaga (back to Chelsea after end of loan); Daniel Jebbison (loan to Preston), Max Aarons (loan to Rangers).

Brentford IN: Jordan Henderson, pictured, (free transfer after leaving Ajax), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool, £12.5m rising to £18m), Michael Kayode (Fiorentina, £14.5m), Romelle Donovan (Birmingham City, £3m), Antoni Milambo (Feyenoord, £21.25m), Kyrie Pierre (Aston Villa, free). OUT: Bryan Mbeumo (Manchester United, £71m), Christian Norgaard (Arsenal, £15m), Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen, £8.4m); Emeka Peters (Feyenoord), Ben Mee, Ben Winterbottom (released), Tony Yogane (loan to Dundee), Ben Krauhaus (loan to Bromley), Ji-soo Kim (loan to Kaiserslautern), Benjamin Fredrick (loan to Dender), Ryan Trevitt (loan to Wigan Athletic).

Brighton IN: Charalampos Kostoulas (Olympiakos, £31.4m), Tommy Watson (Sunderland, £10m), Diego Copploa (Hellas Verona, £9.4m), Yun Do-young (Daejon Hana Citizen, £2m), Nils Ramming (Eintracht Frankfurt, £750k), Olivier Boscagli (PSV, £11m), Maxim De Cuyper (Club Brugge, £17m). OUTS: Evan Ferguson (loan to Roma), Pervis Estupinan (AC Milan, £17m), Joao Pedro (Chelsea, £55m), Simon Adingra (Sunderland, £21m), Valentin Barco (Strasbourg, £8.5m), Odel Offiah (Preston North End, £1m), Jamie Mullins (Wycombe), Yoon Do-young (loan to Excelsior), James Beadle (loan to Birmingham City), Amario Cozier-Duberry (loan to Bolton Wanderers), Mark O'Mahony (loan to Reading), Caylan Vickers (loan to Barnsley), Carl Rushworth (loan to Coventry City), Eiran Cashin (loan to Birmingham City).