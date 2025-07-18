Expected key new Leeds rivals look set to lose their star man.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United’s expected key new Premier League rivals Brentford finally look set to lose their star man after a giant third bid from another Premier League side.

Manchester United have been trying to sign Bees forward Bryan Mbeumo all summer but have so far seen two bids for huis services rejected, most recently an offer of £55m plus £7.5m in add-ons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Red Devils, though, who face Leeds in a pre-season friendly in Sweden tomorrow, have now returned with a third bid of £70m which is expected to be accepted according to reports.

The bid reportedly matches Brentford’s valuation of the 25-year-old Cameroon international who bagged a superb 20 goals and seven assists during the 2024-25 Premier League campaign.

Club are now fourth favourites to go down

Brentford finished the season in tenth place but the club have since lost long serving manager Thomas Frank to Tottenham Hotspur and captain Christian Norgaard to Arsenal - the latter in a £15m deal.

The bookies make the Bees fourth favourites to be relegated, behind newly promoted trio Leeds, Burnley and favourites Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United are also reportedly eyeing a move for another Bees star in Yoane Wissa who is thought to be valued at between £30m and £40m.

Brentford are expected to reject any bids for Wissa in the event of Mbeumo departing.