Leeds United fans have less than one month to wait for their first 2025/26 Premier League away-day - and what a trip it is. Daniel Farke’s side kick things off at home to Everton on August 18 but the following weekend, they’re due at the Emirates to face likely title challengers Arsenal.

That trip to north London is the first of 19 exciting away trips Leeds fans can look forward to, with hope the glitz and glamour of Premier League stadiums can be coupled with a scalp or two. The Whites’ previous three-year top-flight stint saw victories enjoyed at Anfield, Villa Park and the Etihad - albeit only the former was in front of supporters.

On Thursday, Leeds announced a few important changes to how away tickets are distributed and purchased, with Leeds fans expected to fill out their section at every opportunity. And with that in mind, the YEP has taken a look at just how many should be allowed in each stadium.

