Leeds United are currently in the middle of two important but difficult away games ahead of the November international break. Daniel Farke’s side lost 3-0 at Brighton last weekend and barely laid a glove on their hosts, with a trip to Nottingham Forest coming up on Sunday.

At Brighton, Leeds had to wait until the 84th minute to register a shot on target and failed to score for the fourth time when playing away from home. While Elland Road has proven a fruitful home so far this season, it’s been a completely different story on the road with winless Wolves the only host they’ve taken anything from.

Things don’t get any easier after Forest, with Leeds due at Manchester City, Brentford and Sunderland before the New Year. Below, the YEP takes a look at how their away form compares to the other 19 Premier League teams.

