Leeds United receive fresh big backing with strong call made ahead of new Premier League campaign
Leeds United are heading towards their Premier League return and moreover Saturday’s final pre-season friendly against AC Milan with fresh big backing.
Daniel Farke’s newly-promoted Whites face a huge test in their final pre-season friendly on Saturday afternoon as they take on Serie A giants AC Milan at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin for a 3pm kick-off.
Milan finished last season’s Serie A campaign in eighth place but better is expected this time around from Massimiliano Allegri’s side who are generally fourth-favourites for the title behind Napoli, Inter Milan and Juventus.
The bookies, though, have issued fresh big backing for Farke’s Whites through some firms making them joint favourites for Saturday’s friendly which marks the first of two games in two days for Allegri’s side.
Leeds striker seen as ‘favourite’
Milan also face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday which it could be argued has had an impact on the market for the Leeds clash.
Opinions are split on Leeds friendly as several firms have Milan as favourites - the Italians as short as 6-5 in places.
But a few bookmakers go 6-4 each of two, Leeds generally no bigger than 8-5 with the draw on offer at 14-5.
In further Leeds backing, Whites striker Joel Piroe is just about favourite to score first at 6-1, marginally ahead of teammate Lukas Nmecha at 7s. Milan pair Christian Pulisic and Noak Okafor are next at 13-2.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.