Upcoming Leeds United opponents are looking in superb form.

Leeds United’s forthcoming opponents AC Milan flexed their muscles with an incredible nine-goal blitz in a pre-season friendly.

Daniel Farke’s Whites will take on Serie A giants Milan in their final pre-season friendly next weekend in a 3pm kick-off at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday, August 9.

Milan begin their new league season one week after Leeds with a home clash against Cremonese on Saturday, August 23 although the Italians kick-off their competitive campaign with a first round Coppa Italia clash against visiting Bari on Sunday, August 17.

Star pair both bagged doubles

As part of their continued build-up to the new season, Milan took on Australian side Perth Glory in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Perth and romped to a 9-0 victory in which Noah Okafor and Rafael Leao both bagged doubles.

Milan - who were 5-0 up after just 31 minutes - now have eight days without a game ahead of the clash against Leeds although the club also take on Chelsea the day after the Whites fixture on August 10.

Newly-promoted Leeds begin their new Premier League campaign with a home clash against Everton on Monday, August 18.