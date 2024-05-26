Daniel Farke will be finalising preparations for Sunday’s play-off final knowing victory over Southampton would secure him a third Championship promotion individually. Neither Leeds United nor Farke have enjoyed success at the Wembley showpiece before but go into this occasion with confidence high.

Leeds hired Farke on account of his Championship know-how, evidenced with two previous automatic promotions with Norwich City, and it would be fair to say the German has enjoyed more second-tier success than most.

Since the start of the Championship in 2004/05, only one manager who has taken charge of more than 50 games has a higher points-per-game average than Farke - and Leeds fans know him well. Take a look below.