The Championship's 20 best managers ever: Where Leeds United's Daniel Farke ranks vs Marcelo Bielsa and past Newcastle United, West Brom & Fulham bosses

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould
Published 25th May 2024, 13:00 BST
Updated 26th May 2024, 06:28 BST

The Leeds United boss is one of the most highly-regarded managers in Championship history.

Daniel Farke will be finalising preparations for Sunday’s play-off final knowing victory over Southampton would secure him a third Championship promotion individually. Neither Leeds United nor Farke have enjoyed success at the Wembley showpiece before but go into this occasion with confidence high.

Leeds hired Farke on account of his Championship know-how, evidenced with two previous automatic promotions with Norwich City, and it would be fair to say the German has enjoyed more second-tier success than most.

Since the start of the Championship in 2004/05, only one manager who has taken charge of more than 50 games has a higher points-per-game average than Farke - and Leeds fans know him well. Take a look below.

1.55 points-per-game

1. 20. Steve McClaren - QPR, Derby County, Nottingham Forest

1.55 points-per-game

1.56 points-per-game

2. 19. Mick McCarthy - Blackpool, Cardiff City, Ipswich Town, Wolves, Sunderland

1.56 points-per-game

1.58 points-per-game

3. 18. Valerien Ismael - Watford, West Brom, Barnsley

1.58 points-per-game

1.58 points-per-game

4. 17. Carlos Carvalhal - Sheffield Wednesday

1.58 points-per-game

1.59 points-per-game

5. 16. Chris Wilder - Sheffield United, Watford, Middlesbrough

1.59 points-per-game

1.65 points-per-game

6. 15. Steve Bruce - West Brom, Sheffield Wednesday, Aston Villa, Hull City, Birmingham City

1.65 points-per-game

