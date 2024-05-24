Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southampton take on Leeds United this weekend in the Championship play-off final

Southampton manager Russell Martin has confirmed that Che Adams and Ross Stewart will be available for this Sunday's Championship play-off final. Southampton travel to Wembley to compete with Leeds United for a spot in next season's Premier League line-up and they'll be boosted by the availability of two of their most potent front men.

Adams has been missing since picking up a calf injury in the win over Leeds earlier this month and consequently missed both legs of the club's play-off semi-final with West Bromwich Albion. However, Martin was confident last week that the forward, who has bagged 16 Championship goals this season, would be fit enough to play some part at the national stadium and he has now confirmed the attackers availability.

There had also been some uncertainty around the fitness of Ross Stewart, who made the £10 million switch from Sunderland to Southampton last summer. Injuries have prevented the Scot from making more than four appearances this season for the south coast club and after picking up a slight knock in training, he wasn't risked in the club's semi-final second leg against the Baggies as he watched the entirety of the game from the bench.

However, while it remains to be seen if he is in a position to start the contest, Martin has confirmed the attacker is fit enough to travel. With no other fresh injury concerns emerging, the news means Southampton will be without just three players, Gavin Bazunu, Stuart Armstrong and Juan Larios, when they take on Wembley.

“Che’s back, Ross Stewart is back, so it’s only Stu Armstrong and Gavin Bazunu that are out, and Juan Larios, but they’ve all been long-term injuries," Martin said, per the Southampton website.

“We’re really delighted to have Che back and have Ross back training properly as well. He took a knock last week so it’s exciting for us and really great for Che.

“Probably would’ve been easy for Che being out of contract with the EUROs around the corner to make himself unavailable, but he did everything he could to make himself available and come through training really well these last two days.”