Leeds United won 3-0 at home to Plymouth Argyle this weekend to boost their push for promotion. The Whites proved to be too strong for Wayne Rooney’s side at Elland Road.
Daniel Farke’s side are aiming to go up to the Premier League and have started this season well. They have lost only once in the league so far and are proving to be a tough team to beat.
Leeds are back in action with an away trip to The Den to face Millwall on Wednesday night. In the meantime, here is a look at the form table from the last six games (calculated before Millwall’s clash with Burnley on Sunday afternoon)...