Leeds United stormed into the Championship's automatic promotion places with a 3-0 blitz of old rival Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle side which featured a sideshow Whites ‘treble’.

Dan James, Joel Piroe and Brenden Aaronson all bagged a goal apiece as part of an afternoon that featured a hat-trick of debuts for youngsters Sam Chambers and Charlie Crew plus recent free agent signing Josuha Guilavogui.

The win sent Leeds second, three points clear of Burnley who visit Millwall on Sunday and just three points behind leaders Sunderland who were held to a goalless draw at QPR.

Leeds squandered a good chance to go ahead in just the third minute as a neat cross from Ao Tanaka picked out Joel Piroe who could only send his first-time attempt over the bar from inside the box.

United's second attempt at goal arrived five minutes later from Dan James who fired well over from the edge of the area after a short corner.

A couple of minutes later, a soft header from Junior Firpo was easily dealt with by Plymouth keeper Daniel Grimshaw.

More of a threat arrived from Willy Gnonto just short of the quarter hour mark, the Italian jinking inside but rifling a low shot wide of the post from the edge of the box.

Despite having hardly any possession, Plymouth were holding firm although Wayne Rooneys's side were saved by the frame of the goal in the 23rd minute as another first time Piroe effort from a Byram cross bounced back off the foot of the post and flew to safety.

Leeds were turning the screw and a deflected Tanaka drive from 25 yards out was beaten away by keeper Grimshaw.

Yet there was absolutely nothing Grimshaw could do about a superb strike from James that put Leeds ahead on the half hour mark, the winger fed the ball by Gnonto after a corner was cleared and floating a brilliant attempt into the top left corner from the edge of the box.

Plymouth and Rooney were suddenly faced with a different equation and just two minutes later things got even worse for them as Daniel Farke's side doubled their lead through Piroe.

The lively Tanaka this time proved the creator, trying his luck with a shot from the edge of the box that was blocked out but only deflected to Piroe who was able to finish from close range.

Plymouth had gone from 0-0 to 2-0 down within three minutes and the Whites quickly looked for a third goal, a powerful Gnonto strike from another cleared corner looking goalbound but blocked.

Yet a third Leeds goal looked on the cards and it arrived in the 38th minute as a cross from James picked out Piroe whose backheel was blocked but only into the path of Brenden Aaronson who was left with a simple finish in the middle of the box.

A rampant Whites took a 3-0 lead into the interval, after which there were gasps in the 50th minute as Tanaka again let fly from 20 yards out with an effort that ultimately swerved away well wide.

Moments later, a James cross was poked over the bar by Piroe as Farke's side soon had Plymouth back under the cosh although the Pilgrims held firm.

The net really should have bulged again in the 65th minute after Aaronson slipped in Gnonto who called his shot wide of the left hand post. Farke then made a double change as Mateo Joseph and Manor Solomon were introduced for James and Aaronson who both left the field to warm applause.

As the hunt for a fourth goal continued, Farke then handed out two Whites debuts as recent free agent signing Josuha Guilavogui and youngster Sam Chambers as Gnonto and Rothwell were withdrawn.Chambers quickly had a chance as he was slipped in down the right side of the box but his low cross was cleared.

After a Joseph shot was deflected over, another Whites youngster was then handed his debut in the 87th minute as Charlie Crew replaced Piroe. Crew almost capped a day to remember with a goal but his rising strike from the edge of the box was tipped over the bar by keeper Grimshaw.

Leeds United: Meslier; Byram, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Tanaka, Rothwell (Guilavogui 75); Gnonto (Chambers 74), James (Solomon 66); Aaronson (Joseph 66), Piroe (Crew 87). Subs not used: Darlow, Schmidt, Wober, Debayo.

Plymouth Argyle: Grimshaw; Pleguezuelo, Szucs, Ogbeta (Gray 46), Mumba; Houghton, Forshaw; Sorinola, Roberts (Bundu 61), Palsson; Hardie (Finn 69). Subs not used: Marosi, Al Hajj, Wright, Obafemi, Issaka, Whittaker.

Referee: David Webb.

Attendance: 36,066.