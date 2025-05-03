Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds celebrated winning the Championship title in dramatic fashion at Plymouth Argyle.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United directors and chairman Paraag Marathe celebrated alongside the players in front of supporters after lifting the Championship title.

Leeds were crowned winners of the Championship thanks to a 91st-minute Manor Solomon strike to finish the season top of the pile with 100 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United's closest title rivals Burnley missed out on silverware due to their inferior goal difference despite also winning on the final day.

The Clarets were on course for a second title in three seasons before Solomon's effort found the back of the net.

Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts | Uyare & Tharavadu

At the final whistle there were wild celebrations on the pitch and in the section of the stadium which housed the travelling supporters, brimming with delight.

A trophy presentation followed with Leeds players conducting popular terrace chants with the fans while the club's directors revelling in the team's achievement side by side with the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Draped in 'Champions 24/25' flags and the Championship trophy front and centre, United sang along in unison.

Chairman Marathe stooped alongside central midfielder Ao Tanaka while board member Peter Lowy bounced up and down, arm-in-arm with his Max Wober.