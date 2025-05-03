WATCH: Leeds United directors and chairman join on-pitch celebrations after last-gasp title victory

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 3rd May 2025, 16:54 BST
Leeds celebrated winning the Championship title in dramatic fashion at Plymouth Argyle.

Leeds United directors and chairman Paraag Marathe celebrated alongside the players in front of supporters after lifting the Championship title.

Leeds were crowned winners of the Championship thanks to a 91st-minute Manor Solomon strike to finish the season top of the pile with 100 points.

United's closest title rivals Burnley missed out on silverware due to their inferior goal difference despite also winning on the final day.

The Clarets were on course for a second title in three seasons before Solomon's effort found the back of the net.

At the final whistle there were wild celebrations on the pitch and in the section of the stadium which housed the travelling supporters, brimming with delight.

A trophy presentation followed with Leeds players conducting popular terrace chants with the fans while the club's directors revelling in the team's achievement side by side with the squad.

Draped in 'Champions 24/25' flags and the Championship trophy front and centre, United sang along in unison.

Chairman Marathe stooped alongside central midfielder Ao Tanaka while board member Peter Lowy bounced up and down, arm-in-arm with his Max Wober.

