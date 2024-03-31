Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kalvin Phillips could make a sensational return to Elland Road with reports suggesting Leeds United are 'plotting' a move for their former star.

Phillips has endured a torrid time since leaving Leeds for Manchester City in the summer of 2022. The 28-year-old was unable to get the minutes he needed under Pep Guardiola and joined West Ham on loan in January in a bid to save his place in the England squad.

But his move has had the opposite effect, with a string of poor performances and dreadful luck forcing Gareth Southgate to drop the midfielder for the March international fixtures. On Saturday, he came off the bench with West Ham 3-1 up at Newcastle but ended up costing his side as they lost 4-3.

It's been a nightmare spell for Phillips and The Sun reports that Leeds are planning to offer him a reprieve. The Whites are thought to be exploring the possibility of a return to West Yorkshire for their academy graduate, but only if they are promoted back into the Premier League.

Leeds believe they could get Phillips for around £30million, with City keen to get the midfielder off their books despite a significant loss on the £42m they bought him for two years ago. That kind of money can only be spent in the top-flight, however.

The report adds that City were hoping to use Phillips as a makeweight in their pursuit of West Ham's Lucas Paqueta, but the former's form in the capital means interest in a permanent move is low. It could open the door for another potential suitor to snap up the England international.

