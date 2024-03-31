Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Young striker Mateo Joseph has reflected on Daniel Farke's instructions with a Leeds United run-in admission and vow.

Twenty-year-old striker Joseph bagged his first Leeds league goal in Friday night's Championship clash at Watford, netting just 25 seconds after coming on as a late substitute to seal a 2-2 draw for Farke's Whites.

The point was not enough to wrestle back leadership of the division from Ipswich Town but Joseph said the draw must be valued, admitting victories become even harder to achieve in the promotion race run-in.

Seven more games will now decide United's fate, starting with Monday night's hosting of Hull City for which Joseph has vowed that his side will "give everything" in the bid to resume winning ways.

"As the end gets near, it's more difficult to win games so you just have to make sure we get points," said Joseph to LUTV. "If we cannot win, let's make a draw. All the teams drop points so we have to value this point and keep going.

"A home game against Hull City is going to be a difficult game again and we are going to make sure we are ready and give everything to win that game."

Asked what Farke had said to him as he brought him on Watford, Joseph said: "He always says to be ready, to try to help the team and I just try to do that every time he brings me on.

"I just came in and then Cree (Summerville) made a play with Junior (Firpo) because Junior let it past so I was ready there the box.

"As a striker you always have to be ready, I made a shot, rebound, score, but it's still a goal and it helps the team to get a valuable point on a difficult pitch away.