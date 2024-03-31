Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whites boss Daniel Farke has issued a strong Leeds United opposition warning and highlighted a star who could now be ready to start.

Leeds relinquished Championship top spot after being held to a 2-2 draw in Friday night's return to action at Watford and now trail new leaders Ipswich Town by a point. Leicester City are a point further behind Farke's side in third place but have a game in hand.

As part of an Easter weekend double-header, a quick return to action is now on the cards with a full programme of Easter Monday fixtures in which Leeds will be last to play when they welcome Hull City to Elland Road.

The play-offs chasing Tigers suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to Stoke City on Friday but Farke says there is no doubt that Hull are one of the best teams in the division and explained his disappointment with their loss to the Potters from a Whites perspective.

"I would have preferred a better result for them today because now they want even more to take something from Elland Road on Monday," declared Farke.

"We can’t choose. They are one of the best sides in this league, after so many games, the table never lies. They have many threats and players with end product, creative players, so it’s difficult to play against them.

"We have to be defensive wise spot on to control this, then also be good in our possession, to bring out strength to this game. So, it will be a complicated task but we want to be on it and win as many points as possible."

Farke made three changes to his side for Friday's clash at Watford as injured pair Ilia Gruev and Willy Gnonto dropped out and Junior Firpo dropped to the bench following a very late return from international duty in Peru and sleepless flight.

The changes led to Ethan Ampadu stepping out from centre-back to partner Glen Kamara in midfield as captain Liam Cooper came in to the XI to play alongside Joe Rodon at centre-back. In the absence of Firpo, Sam Byram lined up at left back whilst Dan James took the place of Gnonto out wide.

Gnonto is now facing at least three weeks out whilst Gruev is a doubt for Monday's contest but Farke says Firpo is now in a good place to start.

Asked if Ampadu would play in midfield again if Gruev missed out, Farke reasoned: "It’s too early to judge, it depends on what the outcome with Ilia is, also Jamie Shackleton is longer in training and has a few more days after his injury to be an option on fullback position to give freedom to play Archie in the centre.

"It’s a complicated task and we have to take the ideas into account, also to have to assess how ready Sam Byram is again for Monday, Junior is hopefully in a good place to start perhaps the next game.