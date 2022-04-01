Leeds United will look to take a step closer to Premier League survival tomorrow afternoon, when they host Southampton.

Three points for the Whites could see them move as high as 14th in the Premier League table by the end of the weekend, as they look to continue moving further away from the relegation zone.

Speaking ahead of the game, Leeds boss Jesse Marsch gave an update on the Patrick Bamford injury situation, following the announcement that he had suffered a further injury setback. He said: “We made the announcement about Patrick Bamford, personally I was really disappointed that this happened to him, that this is the way it ended up

“The end of the Norwich game he looked like he wasn't able to plant his foot like normal and be powerful. Right when the injury happened and before, even, at Wolves, I was already trying to get him off the pitch because I could see he wasn't right.

“We felt we were trying to create a progression that protected him but this injury is a tricky one, how to manage the pain, how to get through every moment is not so easy to get the balance right. Unfortunately he ruptured a small part of it.

“Some experts have said it's the best thing that could have happened to him long term, it relieved a lot of the pressure and pain in that area and he's feeling better than he did before.

“We're hopeful this six week prognosis is accurate. Six weeks means he can be available for the last two matches. We'll have to wait and see. He's walking better, pain free, which he wasn't for the last four, six months. We're optimistic and hopeful.”

