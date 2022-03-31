Neither man was fit enough to be considered for selection by their respective national teams in the international break, but they are now nearing full fitness according to Marsch - although he isn't likely to start them both this weekend.

The pair had hamstring surgery after suffering tendon tears in December and have been working their way back to full fitness ever since, without yet returning to the pitch in competitive action.

"They're both in contention to start," said Marsch.

"They're both probably not fully 90 minutes fit but really close. I don't think we can start both, it's potentially two subs we have to make. We'll think very carefully, we'll have a meeting today, I've spoken with them already, they're feeling good and looking even better. We're excited to have them back with us."

Marsch welcomed Leo Hjelde back to training this week and Jamie Shackleton has returned to the grass but they will both miss the Southampton game, along with Junior Firpo, Patrick Bamford and Tyler Roberts.

"Leo was back in training a little this week," said Marsch.

"Junior is getting closer and closer ahead of schedule.

IN CONTENTION - Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper are both in contention to start for Leeds United at Elland Road against Southampton. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

"Jamie Shackleton is back on the pitch, although not with the full team training, and in a couple of weeks he'll hopefully be available. And Tyler Roberts is looking good, we feel like the surgery was a success and he's on the start to a good path."

The Whites suffered some Covid-19 cases during the international break with a number of staff members joining Raphinha and Robin Koch in having to isolate before returning to Thorp Arch. Marsch believes they've got on top of that situation now, however.

"We had Raphinha that had Covid and then over the break we've had some Covid here as well, a lot with the staff actually so the timing for us was pretty good but we think everyone is free from those concerns, hopefully, for the match," he said.

"It's the last matchday that we'll be doing so much testing here in England [before Premier League testing protocols change]."

The club announced that Marsch will be without Bamford for at least the next six weeks after he ruptured his plantar fascia. Leeds believe the striker will not require surgery and Marsch says Bamford is already feeling better than he did prior to re-injuring his foot at Wolves.

"We made the announcement about Patrick Bamford, personally I was really disappointed that this happened to him, that this is the way it ended up," said the American.

"The end of the Norwich game he looked like he wasn't able to plant his foot like normal and be powerful. Right when the injury happened and before, even, at Wolves, I was already trying to get him off the pitch because I could see he wasn't right.

"We felt we were trying to create a progression that protected him but this injury is a tricky one, how to manage the pain, how to get through every moment is not so easy to get the balance right. Unfortunately he ruptured a small part of it. Some experts have said it's the best thing that could have happened to him long term, it relieved a lof of the pressure and pain in that area and he's feeling better than he did before.

"We're hopeful this six week prognosis is accurate. Six weeks means he can be available for the last two matches. We'll have to wait and see. He's walking better, pain free, which he wasn't for the last four, six months. We're optimistic and hopeful."

Bamford's emotional reaction to the injury was caught by the TV cameras at Molineux but Marsch has revealed that his forward wasn't down for long.

"Patrick is an energetic, positive person," said the head coach.

"He was so committed to getting playing again that when he felt it wasn't right, it was really difficult for him to handle. Almost the next day he was already positive again and thinking of a way to get back healthy and contribute this season. He wants to give himself a chance to compete for a place in a World Cup team."