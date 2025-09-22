Leeds United will aim to build on their weekend win at Wolves when they face consecutive home games against Premier League rivals Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur over the next fortnight.

Daniel Farke’s men picked up their first away win of the season on Saturday as summer signings Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anton Stach and Noah Okafor all grabbed their first goals for the club as the Whites came from a goal down to earn all three points at Molineux.

There was much excitement when all three goalscorers joined the Whites during preparations for the big return to the Premier League and there is probably little surprise to discover they are rated amongst the highest valued members of Daniel Farke’s squad with the experts at TransferMarkt.

But who is the highest valued player within the Whites ranks?

